The government is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) application that will allow the public to check phone numbers, bank accounts and suspicious links before making transactions. The initiative aims to help Malaysians identify potential scams and detect cybercriminals at an earlier stage.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, announced the initiative during the ongoing Budget 2027 tabling in Dewan Rakyat. He said the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) would be responsible for developing the application.

Anwar also noted that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has blocked more than 5.7 billion scam-related calls and short message service (SMS) messages. The new application is intended to provide the public with another means of identifying potential scams before proceeding with transactions.

Police To Enhance Online Child Protection

Separately, Anwar said the Bukit Aman D11 Division is strengthening the Malaysia Internet Crime Against Children system with more advanced data analysis capabilities. The move aims to identify individuals and networks involved in the online sexual exploitation of children at an earlier stage.

The MCMC will also intensify its Safe Internet Campaign across schools, with a focus on addressing cyberbullying and the exploitation of children. These measures form part of the government’s broader efforts to improve online safety and tackle cybercrime.

(Source: Parlimen Malaysia / Youtube)