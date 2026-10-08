If you’re a regular Spotify user, then you’d know that not all of the platform’s features are readily available on our side of the pond, as some of them are limited to select markets only. Now, it looks like the company is looking to bridge the gap. At least for one particular feature anyway. Spotify has announced that it is expanding its audiobook offerings to over 180 countries, including Malaysia.

For those unaware, the streaming platform introduced audiobooks three years ago, and so far, the feature is only available in 22 regions. This wider rollout won’t be immediate, either. Spotify revealed that it plans to bring audiobook access to global markets by the end of this year. However, the announcement did not offer any specific dates.

In any case, the feature will bring a catalogue comprising over 350,000 titles in more than 120 languages, including but not limited to Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and Polish. And of course, audiobook access will only be available for paying customers.

As detailed in the announcement, eligible Premium subscribers can enjoy up to 12 hours of audiobook listening. In Malaysia, the subscription offerings comprise four tiers: Student, Individual, Duo, and Family. The cheapest option is the Student plan, which is priced at RM9.50/month. Meanwhile, the Individual, Duo, and Family options have monthly costs of RM17.50, RM24.50, and RM27.90 respectively.

For the avid bookworms out there who want more listening time, Audiobooks+ will be available as a paid add-on, offering more hours per month. The company also noted that this will be the primary way for users in Africa, Asia, and Argentina to access audiobooks. Also worth keeping in mind is the fact that not all plans may offer this add-on. Finally, the platform will allow users to buy and keep specific titles.

Beyond this, the company is also expanding its Page Match feature. Essentially, the feature lets users scan the page of a book and find the matching section of the audiobook version, so they can pick up from where they left off. With the expansion, users will be able to scan the book’s ISBN barcode and use page numbers to find their place.

Further details like pricing are still under wraps at the moment. Spotify also noted that pricing and access models may vary depending on the market. Regardless, one can hope that this rollout is an indication that the company will bring more missing features to our shores. Like lossless audio, for instance.

(Source: Spotify Newsroom)