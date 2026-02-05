CelcomDigi is introducing a new 5G plan to its Postpaid 5G suite, expanding it by one new plan. It is officially called Postpaid 5G 190.

As its name suggests, the plan will cost customers, new and existing, a monthly fee of RM190. At that subscription price, CelcomDigi is offering unlimited 5G and 4G internet access, as well as hotspot. On that note, we did reach out to the telco to see if there is a hardcap to the internet quota, and if there is, what it is. The company has yet to get back to us at the time of writing.

Moving, subscribers will be able to enjoy uncapped speeds with the plan, which CelcomDigi categorises as its “Ultimate” plan. Additionally, subscribers will also receive 50% off on supplementary Postpaid 5G and SE plans, for up to six lines.

That’s not all, as CelcomDigi is also adding extra privileges for customers, including access to Prime Video and Viu Premium, plans that would individually cost RM25 and RM21.90, respectively.

Last but not least, buying into the Postpaid 5G 190 plan means that you also get 30GB free roaming data, but only within the countries of Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Oh, and 30% off roaming passes in other countries.

CelcomDigi’s new Postpaid 5G 190 is already available for purchase to those of you interested. However, if the plan feels a little too expensive for your taste, you could opt for the telco’s Postpaid 5G 160 plan, which basically offers the same package, and for RM30 less. For more information, you can visit its official website.

(Source: CelcomDIgi)