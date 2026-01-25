Buyers who preordered their RTX 50 Series GPUs from Zotac recently received a bit of a shock when they found out that the brand had cancelled their preorders. Then, to pour fuel on that fire, the brand proceeded to relist the cards, but with a much higher price tag.

One buyer posted on Reddit that the cancellation emails sent out by Zotac said that there had been a “system error”, along with its policy on being able to cancel any order within one business day, provided the order had not shipped, as well as how it can adjust listings and pricings, on short notice.

It’s a standard practice, no doubt, but in doing so, a company runs the risk of losing the loyalty and business that they have long built up with its customers. Zotac, in this case, is no different, and most especially, no exception to this rule. If that wasn’t bad enough, the official Zotac site has been under “maintenance mode” for some time, and at the time of writing, still is.

In this case, Zotac relisted and revised the pricing of its RTX 5090 models; originally, they were priced between US$2,299 (~RM9,208) and US$2,449 (~RM9,809). Now, they range between US$2,799 (~RM11,215) and US$2,999 (~RM12,016). Additionally, an RTX 5080 from the brand has supposedly jumped from US$999 (~RM4,005) to US$1,249 (~RM5,002)

There is no doubt that the reason behind this sudden price revision is due to the scarcity of RTX 50 Series GPUs in the US, which itself was brought about by the growing memory chips shortage in the consumer market. That itself is caused by massive datacentres and AI companies gobbling up all the stocks in bulk.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)