Starlink, the satellite internet service provider and subsidiary of SpaceX, will be adding more satellites to space. The company has gotten approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to add 7,500 more of the Starlink Gen 2 low earth orbit satellites up into space. This brings the number of satellites up to 15,000, of the total 30,000.

From the official FCC statement, “this expansion will enable SpaceX to deliver high-speed, low latency internet service globally, including enhanced mobile and supplemental coverage from space”. Though Tom’s Hardware reports that the reason the full 30,000 number is not approved in full is to balance between expanding space broadband capacity and managing orbital congestion concerns.

With the approval of the new satellites, Starlink can “add new orbital shells at altitudes ranging from 340km to 485km, optimising coverage and performance”. The aforementioned report notes that the the lower altitude ones, specifically those ranging between 340km and 365km, are new. This can reduce latency, alongside the waiving of a previous requirement that prevented overlapping beam coverage.

The approval also mentions spectrum access, which now includes the Ku-, ka-, V-, E-, and W-band frequencies. Of those, the latter three are described to be primarily for gateway and backhaul links. The report also notes that with the expansion, SpaceX will have to have 50% of the newly authorised satellites launched and operational by 1 December 2028, and the rest by 1 December 2031.

(Source: FCC, Tom’s Hardware)