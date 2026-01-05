UPERFECT, a Chinese-based manufacturer of portable LCD monitors and lapdocks, has debuted its newest portable display called the UColor Apex – 19. According to the company, the screen has incredible colour accuracy, making it the best choice for video editors and graphic designers.

Under the hood, the UColor Apex – 19 is fitted with a 19-inch QLED panel with a 4K (3,820 x 2,160) resolution, a brightness of 400 nits, and a refresh rate for 144Hz. The display also has a response time of 9ms, a 178° viewing angle, and low blue light so it can be easier on the eyes.

A quick look at the official product page reveals that the target demographic for this monitor is artists of all shapes and sizes. UPERFECT specifically boasts that the QLED panel is capable of delivering a 1,200:1 contrast ratio for “lifelike details”. Additionally, the company claims that the display can deliver a 107.8% DCI-P3 colour gamut for improved colour accuracy. It’s also worth mentioning that the panel is not a touchscreen, so you cannot draw on it directly.

Based on the official website, the company presents the UColor Apex 19 as a secondary monitor designed to support a primary device, claiming that it can easily connect to most of today’s popular devices. The monitor will sync its refresh rate with the paired device to reduce lag and screen tearing. Additionally, the display also supports FreeSync.

For connectivity, the UColor Apex – 19 features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-A for OTG connection, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini HDMI port. On the opposite side of the display is a row of OSD buttons that can help tweak the device’s brightness and volume.

As mentioned earlier, the key selling point of the monitor is its form factor. The display features an included kickstand that allows users to angle the device however they see fit. Potential buyers also have the option of mounting the screen thanks to its 75 x 75mm VESA mount. As per NotebookCheck’s report, the UColor Apex – 19 weighs around a kilogram and is around 7mm thin. As you might have guessed from the mention of volume in the previous paragraph, the device features dual 8Ω 1W speakers.

According to the official website, the UColor Apex – 19 is available for RM2,189. However, the company is currently offering the product at a discounted price of RM1,946. Interested buyers can purchase it from UPERFECT’s official website.

Interestingly, UPERFECT lists a Malaysian price for the UColor Apex – 19 on its official website, which suggests that it may soon appear on physical retail shelves or on its official Shopee page. However, we’d like to stress that this is purely conjecture and should not be taken as fact unless the company says so.

(Source: UPERFECT, via NotebookCheck)