TNG Digital, the owner of TNG eWallet, announced today that it will be providing an additional RON95 petrol subsidy for all its Malaysian employees. The move makes the company the first private employer in Malaysia to do so.

“Our responsibility as a company goes beyond building products for millions of Malaysians. It extends to taking care of the people who build those products every day,” said Alan Ni, Chief Executive Officer of TNG Digital. “When something as essential as daily commute becomes a growing concern, we believe companies like ours should step forward and act. This initiative reflects the kind of company we are building, one that supports people in practical, meaningful ways.”

The initiative is part of the TNG Digital Care+ program, which is designed to support employees by easing everyday commuting and extending fuel support beyond the currently existing BUDI95 subsidy thresholds. In addition to the subsidy, the company also says that employees will continue to benefit from flexible working arrangements, Remote+ (work-from-anywhere arrangements), existing mileage claims for work-related travel, as well as a fixed monthly allowance that covers public transport through My50 passes, which are also accessible within the eWallet.

(Source: TNG Digital)