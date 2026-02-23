Rumour has it that the launch timing of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Super and RTX 60 Series GPUs may be at risk, and the writing for this situation has been on the wall for some time now: the ongoing memory chip shortage. In a report by The Information, NVIDIA said that it would not release new GeForce GPUs in 2026; it was initially expected that the GPU brand would release the RTX 50 Super Series of GPUs to bridge the gap between Blackwell and Rubin, its next-generation AI GPUs, although that name is merely a placeholder for the consumer market segment.

“Demand for GeForce RTX GPUs is strong, and memory supply is constrained,” said the GPU brand in a statement, without commenting on the delay. The current Blackwell made its debut last year, during CES 2025. To date, the company has released the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, 5060 Ti, and 5060.

It’s not a good time to be a PC or console gamer. Due to the ongoing memory shortage, makers of PC memory and storage have shifted all their attention towards selling in bulk to AI startups and datacentre outfits, starving out gamers that just want a piece of a pie that is gradually being baked with less filling. And it’s not like memory manufacturers can just boost production either; Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are already operating at maximum capacity and in order for them to really ramp up production, all three companies would need to build new factories and facilities. That alone could take years.

Worse still, experts and analysts don’t foresee the prices for memory chips calming down, at least until 2028. That said, if both PC gamers really wanted to build a gaming rig, and console gamers are desperate for it, they’d most certainly pull the trigger and just pay what can only be described as extortionate prices at this point.

(Source: The Information, Hot Hardware)